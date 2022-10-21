64.2 F
Sports Notebook: An extra Arlington treat
Sports Notebook
Updated:

Sports Notebook: An extra Arlington treat

Dave Facinoli
By Dave Facinoli

Anytime the Washington-Liberty Generals and Yorktown Patriots meet in any kind of high-school sports event that’s a big treat for fans of the Arlington rivals. If the squads happen to face off in the playoffs, that’s even better, and in a championship tilt, that’s the best of all.

So when the girls field hockey teams met last night in the title match of the Liberty District tournament, the anticipation and excitement surrounding the contest were sky high for the followers of the Arlington teams and in both schools. The sides met once during the regular season back on Sept. 16, with Yorktown winning just 1-0 in a struggle.

So the buildup for the district final (semifinal games were only the night before) was short, but the word spread. Yorktown was the top seed and the defending champion and defeated W-L in last season’s district final. So a rematch only added to the suspense.

The Generals were the third seed this fall, knocking off the second-seeded and host Wakefield Warriors in the semifinals.

In the final, Yorktown won again this fall, 4-0, over its big rival.

The buildup was all there for the all-Arlington final between the big county foes.

