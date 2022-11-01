Sports Notebook: A winning fall season

The high-school sports program at the Potomac School in McLean is having one of those seasons when just about every team is enjoying success. That happens often in high-school sports, and in different seasons.

This fall, the Potomac School Panthers are winning in football (5-2 record), are tied for first in their conference and ranked third in a state poll. The boys soccer team is the top seed in this week’s conference tournament and also is ranked third in a state poll.

The boys cross country squad won the recent conference championship and had the individual winner and will be a top contender in the Division I state meet.

The golf team recently finished second in the conference tourney and had the winning individual co-champion.

In girls sport, Potomac School teams also are doing well and are having solid seasons this fall. The soccer and field hockey teams are the fourth seed in the top division of their conference tournaments and the volleyball team is the fifth seed.

Also, the girls tennis team was the second seed in the conference playoffs and was ranked No. 2 in the state in a recent poll, and the cross country team placed third in the conference meet.

We’ll see what happens the rest of the way during the postseason for this fall’s Potomac School teams.

– Dave Facinoli

