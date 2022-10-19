Sports Notebook: A waiting game

For many high-school golfers playing in the annual 18-hole girls qualifying competition for the Girls State Open tournament, much of the time is spent waiting around to learn if they advanced or not, especially for those who finished play earlier than others.

Only 15 percent of the 51-player field qualified for the Open, which in the case of the Oct. 17 qualifying event at Twin Lakes Golf Course in Clifton became the eight players with the lowest scores, plus any ties for the final spot. As it turned out, any player shooting 79 or lower earned an Open berth. There were 10 golfers who advanced.

So for those who carded 79s and had their scores posted early, which was the case for a couple of players, they hung around and waited as others finished – crossing their fingers they didn’t get bumped by a lower score.

Three players with 79s advanced. Those were the highest scores that moved on. If anyone had finished with a 78, the 79s would have been out. So the drama became a sweaty-palms waiting game.

For those players who had rounds of 71, 73 and 74 posted early, they were pretty safe and could leave knowing they were moving on. The lowest two qualifying scores were 71, there were two 73s and one 74. They were safe. Same with the 75 and 76.

Those who carded 79 waited nervously.

Two players shot 80 and another 81, just missing. Another shot 83, making a nine on a closing hole. If she had made a par on that hole, she would have carded 78, bumping those three 79s.

“You play then wait and hope,” one of the qualifiers said.

– Dave Facinoli

dfacinoli@sungazette.net