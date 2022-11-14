Sports Notebook: A unique state tourney

The four-team Northern Virginia Invitational girls state soccer tournament for private high-school teams began in 2017 and recently completed its fifth tournament this fall. The pandemic prevented a 2020 event.

The competition has become quite popular with some six different teams participating over those five seasons. Potomac School, Bishop O’Connell and Paul VI Catholic have earned state berths all five seasons.

There have been four different winners, with O’Connell winning the state crown this season and last, each time over Potomac School in the championship matches. Potomac School won the 2019 title and has finished second the other four seasons.

Flint Hill and Paul VI also have won the state championships.

That first season, the state tournament wasn’t that big of a deal because the competition was new. Since, winning that state crown and trophy and earning one of the fourth berths becomes a bigger want each fall for the teams. It’s something the teams now strive for.

In Northern Virginia, girls private-school soccer teams hold their season during the fall. The season for other independent teams in other parts of the state is played during the spring, when there is a state-wide state tourney. Being left out of that competition, the Northern Virginia Invitational state tournament was talked about, then eventually started in 2019.

That was a good idea.

