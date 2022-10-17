54.4 F
Tysons
Monday, October 17, 2022
type here...
Sports NotebookSports Notebook: A unique feature
Sports Notebook
Updated:

Sports Notebook: A unique feature

Dave Facinoli
By Dave Facinoli
Tree limbs overhang the four-lane track around the Bishop Ireton High School football field. (Photo by Dave Facinoli)

Must Read

Dave Facinoli
Dave Facinoli

Every high school outdoor athletics complex has some type of unique feature, even those new renovated or state-of-the-art venues.

Whether there’s a malfunctioning scoreboard, weird outfield dimension or only five tennis courts instead of the necessary six needed for team singles-match competition. There is always something.

The outdoor track at private Bishop Ireton High School in Alexandria has a shady side right in the middle of the back stretch of its four-line outdoor track. See the photo with this blog.

In a maybe 20-or 30-yard long section, limbs from a big tree hang well over the track, shading the area at certain times of the day. See the photo with this blog. The photo was taken at 11 a.m. as an Oct. 15 football game was about to begin, so there was no shade at that point. But as the sun moved, there was shade in that section by game’s end, around 1:30 p.m.

Sponsored

Some of the players from the visiting team located on that side of the field, would move under the limbs to cool off a bit.

That’s a feature not found at most high-school fields.

– Dave Facinoli

dfacinoli@sungazette.net

Previous articleUpdate: Chew on this: ‘Beaver Pond Park’ to get new name
Next articleField hockey teams enjoying big success
- Advertisement -

Latest News

SportsDave Facinoli -

Panthers top rival Huskies in football

Playing maybe their best overall game so far this season, the Potomac School Panthers were rewarded with perhaps the...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.