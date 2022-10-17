Sports Notebook: A unique feature

Every high school outdoor athletics complex has some type of unique feature, even those new renovated or state-of-the-art venues.

Whether there’s a malfunctioning scoreboard, weird outfield dimension or only five tennis courts instead of the necessary six needed for team singles-match competition. There is always something.

The outdoor track at private Bishop Ireton High School in Alexandria has a shady side right in the middle of the back stretch of its four-line outdoor track. See the photo with this blog.

In a maybe 20-or 30-yard long section, limbs from a big tree hang well over the track, shading the area at certain times of the day. See the photo with this blog. The photo was taken at 11 a.m. as an Oct. 15 football game was about to begin, so there was no shade at that point. But as the sun moved, there was shade in that section by game’s end, around 1:30 p.m.

Sponsored

Some of the players from the visiting team located on that side of the field, would move under the limbs to cool off a bit.

That’s a feature not found at most high-school fields.

– Dave Facinoli

dfacinoli@sungazette.net