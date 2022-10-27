Sports Notebook: A true state open

The annual Girls State Open golf tournament is really the only true state-wide playoff competition for any of the Virginia High School League sports.

The reason is because the now 18-hole tournament is open to players from all six of the state’s enrollment classifications, competing in the same event from the smallest Class 1 schools to the largest Class 6. Other than girls gymnastics to some degree, all other postseason VHSL teams and individual state playoffs are separated into specific classifications, like for Class 6 or Class 1 teams or individuals only.

In the Girls State Open, golfers come from all over the Commonwealth to compete at one site in the one-day, 18-hole event, from the north, south, east and west.

That was the case this year at Twin Lakes Golf Course in Clifton. Players from all of the six classifications were represented.

Sponsored

There were players from Class 1 schools Riverside, Lancaster County and Castlewood. There were Class 2 players from Prince Edward County, Floyd County and Nottoway high schools.

In Class 3, Abingdon, Rockbridge County and Brentsville each had a participant.

The champion, Elsie MacCleery (2-under 70), was from Class 4 Western Albemarle High near Charlottesville. Louisa County, Jamestown, Warhill, Salem and Blacksburg were other Class 4 schools represented.

There were scads of Class 5 and 6 schools with players, including four (the most from any school) from Class 6 Langley High.

So by definition, the Girls State Open was a true state open, as has been the case for many years now.

– Dave Facinoli

dfacinoli@sungazette.net