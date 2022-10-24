Sports Notebook: A tight race

With the Potomac School Panthers losing in a Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference high-school football game on Oct. 22, the race to win the league is now wide open.

Including the Panthers (1-1), four teams right now are tied for first in the loss column with one defeat each. The others are the Flint Hill Huskies (2-1), Maret Frogs (1-1) and the defending champion St. James Saints (2-1).

Maret and Potomac School still have to meet as do Flint Hill and Maret. St. James has only Sidwell Friends (0-2) remaining in league play.

It’s still possible there could be an outright MAC champion, but it’s also likely there will at least be some sort of tie for first this fall, maybe with 2-2 marks.

We’ll see what happens.

– Dave Facinoli

dfacinoli@sungazette.net