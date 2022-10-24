55.5 F
Tysons
Monday, October 24, 2022
type here...
Sports NotebookSports Notebook: A tight race
Sports Notebook
Updated:

Sports Notebook: A tight race

Dave Facinoli
By Dave Facinoli
The Flint Hill Huskies and Potomac School Panthers are tied for first in the loss column in conference play. (Photo by Dave Facinolil)

Must Read

Dave Facinoli
Dave Facinoli

With the Potomac School Panthers losing in a Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference high-school football game on Oct. 22, the race to win the league is now wide open.

Including the Panthers (1-1), four teams right now are tied for first in the loss column with one defeat each. The others are the Flint Hill Huskies (2-1), Maret Frogs (1-1) and the defending champion St. James Saints (2-1).

Maret and Potomac School still have to meet as do Flint Hill and Maret. St. James has only Sidwell Friends (0-2) remaining in league play.

It’s still possible there could be an outright MAC champion, but it’s also likely there will at least be some sort of tie for first this fall, maybe with 2-2 marks.

Sponsored

We’ll see what happens.

– Dave Facinoli

dfacinoli@sungazette.net

Previous articleKilmer Middle student offers support network for Mongolian youth
Next articlePedestrian/bicycle bridge now connects disparate parts of Tysons
- Advertisement -

Latest News

SportsSun Gazette Newspapers -

Victories have Madison, Langley football teams in first, second

The Langley Saxons and Madison Warhawks were the two local public-school winners in Friday-night high-school football action Oct. 21...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.