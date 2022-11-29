Sports Notebook: A senior salute

For high-school field hockey senior players on public-school teams in Northern Virginia, there is one last hurrah this fall. The 2022 season is over, but on Sunday, Dec. 4 at Meridian High School in Falls Church, the inaugural Northern Virginia high school field hockey “Senior Salute” event will be held from 12:45 to just after 4:30 p.m.

The competition, sponsored by Longstreth Field Hockey, will include four all-star-like matches involving four teams comprised of some of the top senior girls players from the 6D North and Occoquan regions of Northern Virginia. Two teams from each region will play two matches each, consisting of two 20-minute periods. There will be a 5-minute break between the matches. Players can wear their high-school uniforms.

The event isn’t supposed to be called all-star games to conform with regulations. But they really kind of are. The salute will be similar to those local girls and boys high-school basketball events held after the seasons are over. It’s just one last chance to highlight, or salute, some of the best players in the sport the last four seasons.

Good idea.

Sponsored

– Dave Facinoli

dfacinoli@sungazette.net