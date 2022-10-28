Sports Notebook: A long line dance

So how long did that impromptu line dance actually become, 20, 30, 40 maybe even 50 yards?

With the popular dancing song Cotton-Eyed Joe playing loudly over the public address system, the line began with just a handful of participating high-school cross country runners the afternoon of Oct. 26 at the State Catholic Championships at Occoquan Regional Park, as they waited for the post-meet awards ceremony to begin. Within seconds, so many others quickly joined the fun, so the line kept swelling and swelling in front of the awards-ceremony pavilion, extending well beyond a sidewalk.

There were some 40 or more dancers by quick count. More would have joined, but the song ended so the awards could start.

Just cross country runners were dancing, and the majority had the steps down. They had obviously done this before. A few dancers weren’t so good, but who cared. They were giving the fun with their friends a try anyhow.

It was interesting the runners still had so much energy after finishing the cross country races that took some 20 minutes or longer.

But there’s nothing like the endless energy and enthusiasm of high-school athletes wanting to have a good time.

No adults joined the line dance, but a couple of parents were eager to jump in, but decided otherwise. Instead, many adults clapped and cheered the line dancers’ performance.

In a way, watching them dance was as entertaining as the three races that day.

– Dave Facinoli

dfacinoli@sungazette.net