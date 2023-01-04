Sports Notebook: A late show

There was a late show the night of Dec. 30 at Falls Church High School when the boys championship game of the Joe Cascio Tournament was played with a scheduled 9:15 p.m. tipoff that began about 5 minutes late.

The high-school contest was between the Osbourn Eagles and Yorktown Patriots.

The start time was considerably late, because most high-school games are scheduled to begin about 7:30 p.m. at the latest. But with eight games per day at the three-day tournament starting at 9 a.m., the final games were scheduled for the late 9:15 p.m. start.

The final Dec. 30 game was well attended. Not a sellout, but a decent crowd for a Friday night on a big holiday weekend. There were family members of the players in attendance, of course, a few students, and the casual fans.

Also, some high-school coaches showed up to watch the teams that their squads would be playing in coming days. So there were a lot of different rooting interests.

The game was competitive, with Yorktown pulling away in the final minutes to win 66-57, in a late-night contest that ended close to 11 p.m.

But it wasn’t a school night.

– Dave Facinoli

dfacinoli@sungazette.net