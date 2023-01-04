54.7 F
Sports Notebook: A late show

By Dave Facinoli
The gymnasium scoreboard at Falls Church High School shows the final score of the final basketball game of the Joe Cascio Tournament with the Yorktown boys winning(Photo by Dave Facinoli)

There was a late show the night of Dec. 30 at Falls Church High School when the boys championship game of the Joe Cascio Tournament was played with a scheduled 9:15 p.m. tipoff that began about 5 minutes late.

The high-school contest was between the Osbourn Eagles and Yorktown Patriots.

The start time was considerably late, because most high-school games are scheduled to begin about 7:30 p.m. at the latest. But with eight games per day at the three-day tournament starting at 9 a.m., the final games were scheduled for the late 9:15 p.m. start.

The final Dec. 30 game was well attended. Not a sellout, but a decent crowd for a Friday night on a big holiday weekend. There were family members of the players in attendance, of course, a few students, and the casual fans.

Also, some high-school coaches showed up to watch the teams that their squads would be playing in coming days. So there were a lot of different rooting interests.

The game was competitive, with Yorktown pulling away in the final minutes to win 66-57, in a late-night contest that ended close to 11 p.m.

But it wasn’t a school night.

