Sports Notebook: A favorite venue

For decades, the cozy football stadium at Fairfax High School has been a big favorite to many.

The main reasons are because the field venue is a bowl-like setup, with three sides surrounded by hills and kind of enclosed by tall pines. The one open side has a nice-looking scoreboard as the backdrop behind the west end zone.

The field is definitely the center of attention at the Fairfax gridiron. There is a baseball field behind the west end zone, but it’s not really visible because other trees block that sightline.

Photographers like taking pictures at Fairfax football field because there is no noise in the background, like cars, buses or sides of buildings.

Players like playing there for those same reasons – no other visible distractions. It’s all football.

This season on Dec. 3, the Fairfax High football team hosted a Class 6 state-tournament semifinal game against the visiting Madison Warhawks. Many spoke about how they enjoyed the special venue.

And the field indeed is a special and favorite venue.

– Dave Facinoli

