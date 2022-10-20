39.7 F
Sports Notebook: A family affair

By Dave Facinoli
Michael Fairbank tied for the individual title at this fall's MAC golf tournament. (Potomac School golf)

Twenty years later there was a second member of the Fairbank family finishing atop the leaderboard of the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference golf tournament.

No, it wasn’t a father and son. They were brothers from the same family.

Freshman Michael Fairbank was the co-champion this year, shooting a 5-over-par 75 to finish in a three-way tie for first for the Potomac School Panthers in the 18-hole high-school tournament. Two decades earlier, Michael’s older brother, Brian Fairbank, won the 2002 title, also playing for Potomac School.

“That’s crazy and really a neat kind of story,” said Potomac School coach Mike Hutton, who was not the team’s coach in 2002.

Brian Fairbank helped Potomac School win the tournament back then in 2002. Michael and the Panthers finished second this fall. So the older bro still has one up on his younger sibling.

– Dave Facinoli

dfacinoli@sungazette.net

Potomac School golfers second in MAC tourney

In what was supposed to be a rebuilding season, the Potomac School Panthers nearly won a third straight league...
