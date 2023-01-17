Sports Notebook: A classic MLK event

The one-day and second annual Spartan MLK Classic boys high-school basketball tournament held Jan. 14 at West Springfield High School was a well run and well-attended event.

There were five varsity games played, beginning with a noon tipoff and concluding with a 7 p.m. contest. The Wakefield Warriors from the Sun Gazette’s coverage area played the fourth game of the classic, and won, against the host West Springfield Spartans.

The defending Virginia High School League Class 6 state champion Hayfield Hawks won against Potomac High of Prince William County in the final contest. That game drew the biggest crowd.

The games pretty much began as scheduled, with no overtimes or lengthy contests to push back any of the starting times.

During some breaks in the action, portions of Martin Luther King’s famous speeches were played over the public address system.

Game results were updated on the West Springfield boys basketball Twitter site, along with a photo of the contest MVP from each game, five in all.

The other winning teams were Fairfax, W.T. Woodson and Edison.

Some head coaches from other area teams that did not participate in the classic came to watch.

West Springfield head coach and tournament director Durmia Marshall gets big props for putting on what has quickly become a popular event.

– Dave Facinoli

