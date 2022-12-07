Sports Notebook: A change of venue?

This Saturday, two high-school football teams in Northern Virginia, with the schools located maybe only about 12 miles apart, have to travel, along with their many fans, some fours hours on traffic-clogged Interstates to play in the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state championship game.

Madison and Freedom-Woodbridge will meet in the Dec. 10 clash at 4:30 p.m. at Old Dominion University in Norfolk.

It won’t happen, but wouldn’t it be nice in those situations if such games – in all parts of the state – could be relocated to a closer venue, making it much easier for all to attend?

Maybe if those situations were factored in and the details arranged ahead of time, such change of venues could occur.

Sponsored

The same occurs often in Virginia state private-school tournaments. Two Northern Virginia teams will meet in state-tourney finals, but will have to travel two or more hours to play.

Seems like if the venues were moved closer in those situations, certainly more would attend, which means more money could be made on admission prices.

Seems to make sense, but such changes are rarely made, unless there is some weather delay or issues maybe.

– Dave Facinoli

dfacinoli@sungazette.net