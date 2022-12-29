Sports Notebook: A busy person

Maybe more entertaining than watching the basketball action at the annual eight-team George Long Holiday Hoops tournament at Wakefield High School is seeing tourney director Tony Bentley in action, literally running all over overseeing so many various tasks to keep everything working smoothly and in order.

For three days, from early morning until after 10 at night, Bentley spends about 15 hours each day at the school running the event. And was it mentioned that Bentley also is the head boys hoop coach of the host Wakefield Warriors team? So a couple of hours each day are spent coaching that squad in its three contests, in addition to his many other responsibilities.

For one 30-minute span on the first day of the tournament, Bentley was observed doing so much prior to the opening game of the competition.

He was first seen pushing two carts along a baseline. Later, he was moving trash cans up on the second play about the court, unlocking lockerroom doors for participating teams, finding the proper game ball and gathering the balls and putting away the ball racks after teams’ warmup sessions, greeting so many different people and tournament participants, constantly on his cell phone, answering one question after another, making sure everyone at the scorers’ table was in order, picking up trash from all over and checking on the hospitality room.

Bentley oversees every single segment of the event, from coaching his team, the concessions stand, game announcing if need be, gate receipts, doing laundry, fixing a role of Scotch tape, emptying trash and doing other janitorial duties, school security, unlocking doors and so much more. He’s the first to arrive and the last to leave.

Everyone wants a piece of his time for those three days. And the thing is, Bentley does all of that with a smile on his face.

“It keeps me thin,” Bentley said.

Bentley appreciates any help running the 19-year-old tourney, and he gets plenty, especially from assistant coach Horace “Buck” Willis. But if none is offered, that’s fine. He’ll just do everything himself. Bentley is used to that and does a great job doing everything.

That’s why the Wakefield holiday tourney is considered one of the best around.

But how does Bentley do all of that? Somehow he finds a way, whether running or walking swiftly.

– Dave Facinoli

dfacinoli@sungazette.net