Split Vienna Town Council OKs priority package for coming year

The concept is familiar to any large organization: A clear set of priorities focuses attention and gets the team working in the same direction.

But what if the work involves myriad issues from parks, sewers and police to finance, information technology and zoning?

The Vienna Town Council agreed 4-3 with member Ray Brill Jr.’s proposal to have the following four topics take precedence this year: Complete the town’s “Code Create” zoning rewrite; finish the parks master plan, including potential uses for the former Faith Baptist Church property; find ways to protect and increase Vienna’s tree canopy; and review and revise the town’s noise ordinance.

“It makes us operate more efficiently, it tells the Council [and] the staff what we’re focusing on and how they should expend their energies to solve these problems,” Brill said of his proposed priorities. “It does not mean in any way, shape or form that we don’t deal with other issues, but these are the priority ones.”

The proposal immediately received pushback from other members. Council member Ed Somers argued the public had not had a chance to weigh in on the priorities and that only one of the initiatives – finishing the Code Create work – had garnered unanimous Council support during previous discussions.

Somers moved to have Code Create be the only major priority, but that failed on a 4-3 vote.

Council member Nisha Patel said other priorities, such as traffic, should be considered. She moved to postpone the vote until after a public hearing could be held on the matter, but the Council defeated her motion on a 5-2 vote.

Council member Steve Potter was adamant about setting priorities, saying failure to do so was akin to having a ship without a navigator or rudder.

“I’ll be very blunt,” Potter said. “We have not been good at this. Our problem is we don’t stay focused. We get diverted.”

Patel, Somers and Mayor Linda Colbert voted against Brill’s motion.