35.5 F
Tysons
Wednesday, January 25, 2023
type here...
ArlingtonSpecial-events booze to be allowed in more local parks
ArlingtonNews
Updated:

Special-events booze to be allowed in more local parks

Scott McCaffrey
By Scott McCaffrey
people holding clear glass bottles during daytime
Photo by SKYLAKE STUDIO on Unsplash

Must Read

Scott McCaffrey
Scott McCaffrey

Arlington County Board members on Jan. 21 added two additional local parks – Penrose Square and Long Bridge Park – to those where alcohol can be sold and consumed during special events.

Such temporary sales already had been allowed for events at Fort C.F. Smith Park, Gateway Park and Clarendon Central Park, if approved by a county-government committee that oversees the issuance of special-event permits.

“The committee typically considers the size, time, duration, staffing levels and type of alcohol being served,” said Ryan Delaney of the Department of Parks and Recreation in a memo to County Board members. That process would not change if the additional parks were brought into it, he said.

An effort by county officials to gauge the community’s view on the matter “indicated split support and opposition” for the proposed changes, Delaney said.

Sponsored

Despite that, no one turned up to speak on the topic, and the change was approved as part of the County Board’s “consent agenda” of relatively routine items.

Previous article
Editor’s Notebook: Tick-tock, keep it moving, people …
Next article
Bill mandating student reps on School Board dies in Richmond
- Advertisement -

Latest News

EducationSun Gazette Newspapers -

McLean High student advances in oratorical competition

McLean High School senior Saehee Perez on Jan. 22 won the American Legion’s 17th District oratory contest at Post...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.