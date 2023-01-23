Special election for sheriff looking unlikely

It looks likely that there will be no special election for Arlington sheriff this spring.

County Board members on Jan. 21 formally requested that the Circuit Court not order an election to fill the remaining months of the term of Sheriff Beth Arthur.

Arthur retired in early January after more than two decades in the job. Under state law, her chief deputy – Jose Quiroz – ascended to the post in an acting capacity.

Virginia law also gives the County Board the obligation to either ask the Circuit Court to hold a special election, or not hold a special election. As expected, board members chose the second option.

County Board member Katie Cristol noted that the sheriff’s slot will be one of many to be filled in the November election, suggesting that a special election on top of a primary and then general election for the post might be – our words, not hers – perhaps one toke over the line.

Circuit Court judges are not obligated to go along with the request, but “hopefully they listen,” County Board Chairman Christian Dorsey said.

Currently, Quiroz, Wanda Younger and James Herring have announced plans to seek the Democratic nomination for sheriff, which given Arlington’s political proclivities likely would be tantamount to an early general-election victory.