Updated:

‘SoberRide’ initiative opens for holiday period

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
The Washington Regional Alcohol Program’s SoberRide initiative is now in operation for the holiday season, and will remain available through Jan. 1.

The effort teams with Lyft to provide free rides home to those who may have had too much to drink during the holiday season. It will be operational nightly from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly half of all U.S. traffic fatalities during Christmas and New Year’s involve drunk drivers.

Last year, more than 460 individuals availed themselves of the service – a figure lower than usual owing to the uptick in COVID cases at the end of 2021 and resulting decline in number of people out during the holidays.

The SoberRide initiative also is operated on St. Patrick’s Day, Cinco de Mayo, Independence Day and Halloween. Since 1991, more than 83,000 people have received free rides home in the Washington region through the service.

For information, see the Website at www.soberride.com.

