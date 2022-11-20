‘Snowman in Concert’ coming to Madison High

The James Madison High School choral and orchestra departments will present “The Snowman in Concert” on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the high school.

The event will include a screening of the film based on Raymond Brigg’s “The Snowman” book with live choral and orchestra accompaniment. Following the film, attendees will walk through a winter wonderland, visit with the Snowman and Santa, and enjoy a delicious treat.

“It’s a special holiday event that is fun for the whole family,” organizers said.

Tickets can be purchased at the James Madison High School Website; tickets will be available at the door if they have not sold out in advance.