Sunday, November 20, 2022
‘Snowman in Concert’ coming to Madison High

two snowman wearing red and blue scarf
Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash

The James Madison High School choral and orchestra departments will present “The Snowman in Concert” on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the high school.

The event will include a screening of the film based on Raymond Brigg’s “The Snowman” book with live choral and orchestra accompaniment. Following the film, attendees will walk through a winter wonderland, visit with the Snowman and Santa, and enjoy a delicious treat.

“It’s a special holiday event that is fun for the whole family,” organizers said.
Tickets can be purchased at the James Madison High School Website; tickets will be available at the door if they have not sold out in advance.

Open house set for Turner Farmhouse in Great Falls
FairfaxSun Gazette Newspapers -

Open house set for Turner Farmhouse in Great Falls

The Turner Farmhouse Foundation will host its third annual pancake breakfast and open house on Dec. 3 from 9:30...
