‘Small explosions’ bring out local, state, federal response

The Arlington County fire marshal and agencies at the local, state and federal levels are investigating a series of small explosions that occurred on Oct. 9, and are asking local residents with information to contact police.

At 12:45 a.m., the county fire department responded to the 100 block of North Columbus Street for a fire at an outdoor book-collection box (“little library”). The preliminary investigation revealed that the incident had been caused an an explosion.

While performing a canvass of the crime scene, another incident of destruction was found at Lubber Run Amphitheater, county officials said.

Investigation has included, in addition to the county police and fire departments, participation by the FBI, Virginia State Police and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The latter agency will process the evidence, Arlington officials said.

County officials are requesting that anyone who lives in the immediate area review available home-surveillance equipment for information that might assist with the investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Arlington County Police Department’s tip line at (703) 228-4180 or e-mail fireprevention@arlingtonva.us.