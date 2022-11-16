40.8 F
Tysons
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
type here...
Arlington'Small explosions' bring out local, state, federal response
ArlingtonNewsPublic Safety
Updated:

‘Small explosions’ bring out local, state, federal response

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

The Arlington County fire marshal and agencies at the local, state and federal levels are investigating a series of small explosions that occurred on Oct. 9, and are asking local residents with information to contact police.

At 12:45 a.m., the county fire department responded to the 100 block of North Columbus Street for a fire at an outdoor book-collection box (“little library”). The preliminary investigation revealed that the incident had been caused an an explosion.

While performing a canvass of the crime scene, another incident of destruction was found at Lubber Run Amphitheater, county officials said.

Investigation has included, in addition to the county police and fire departments, participation by the FBI, Virginia State Police and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The latter agency will process the evidence, Arlington officials said.

Sponsored

County officials are requesting that anyone who lives in the immediate area review available home-surveillance equipment for information that might assist with the investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Arlington County Police Department’s tip line at (703) 228-4180 or e-mail fireprevention@arlingtonva.us.

Previous article
Average Fairfax s/f home price remains stuck below $1 million
Next article
Editorial: MCA does right thing looking at school enrollment
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ArlingtonScott McCaffrey -

Civic Federation governance package wins support of delegates

Despite a surprising number of "no" votes that seemed to catch proponents by surprise, delegates to the Arlington County...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.