Sister City includes Arlington photos in COVID exhibition

One of Arlington’s Sister Cities has mounted a major exhibition about its experiences coping with the COVID pandemic, and has included photos from the Arlington experience, as well.

The Charlemagne Center in Aachen, Germany, has created the exhibition, which will run through mid-March.

Curator Frank Pohle chose 11 pictures by Columbia Pike Documentary Project (CPDP) photographer Lloyd Wolf to be part of the exhibit, representing Arlington.

“We are gratified that our team’s work continues to have resonance and meaning in many hearts and minds, here and elsewhere,” Wolf said.

For information, see the Websites at https://cpdpcolumbiapike.blogspot.com/ and https://centre-charlemagne.eu (select English-language option).

Located in the western portion of Germany near the Netherlands and Belgium, Aachen also has Sister City relationships with Cape Town (South Africa), Halifax (England, United Kingdom) and Kostroma (Russia).