21.3 F
Tysons
Friday, February 3, 2023
type here...
ArlingtonSister City Assn. to compare cathedrals
ArlingtonNewsFeatured
Updated:

Sister City Assn. to compare cathedrals

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
brown concrete cathedral during day
Photo by Pascal Bernardon on Unsplash

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

The Focus Gallery at Gallery Underground will present “Claim to Fame,” a national juried show featuring 50 pieces from across the national showcasing a variety of mediums and styles.

Felecia McFail, the founder of From One Hand to Another (a calligraphy business that turns the spoken word into visual) was the juror for the exhibition, which asks artists to submit the work they are most proud of.

The exhibition will run Jan. 30 to Feb. 24 weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the gallery, 2100 Crystal Drive in the Crystal City Shops. An opening reception is slated for Friday, Dec. 3 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The gallery is an outreach effort of the Arlington Artists Alliance. For information, see the Website at https://arlingtonartistsalliance.org.

Previous article
Yorktown gymnasts win district title
Next article
Reagan National adds ‘imagination’ area for youth
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ArlingtonSun Gazette Newspapers -

New School Board member receives liaison assignments

New Arlington School Board member Bethany Sutton has her assignments. School Board members on Feb. 2 are expected to approve...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.