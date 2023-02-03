Sister City Assn. to compare cathedrals

The Focus Gallery at Gallery Underground will present “Claim to Fame,” a national juried show featuring 50 pieces from across the national showcasing a variety of mediums and styles.

Felecia McFail, the founder of From One Hand to Another (a calligraphy business that turns the spoken word into visual) was the juror for the exhibition, which asks artists to submit the work they are most proud of.

The exhibition will run Jan. 30 to Feb. 24 weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the gallery, 2100 Crystal Drive in the Crystal City Shops. An opening reception is slated for Friday, Dec. 3 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The gallery is an outreach effort of the Arlington Artists Alliance. For information, see the Website at https://arlingtonartistsalliance.org.