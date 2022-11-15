Single-vehicle crash kills man in Great Falls

A 49-year-old Great Falls man died Nov. 11 after losing control of his vehicle and hitting a tree in Great Falls, Fairfax County police said.

Police responded at 11:25 a.m. to the crash near Arnon Chapel Road and Arnon Lake Drive. Detectives from the police department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit preliminarily think that the driver, Brian Christian Bernhart, was driving a 2011 Toyota Camry westbound on Arnon Chapel Road when the vehicle went off the roadway, the driver overcorrected and then the vehicle crossed the double-yellow line and struck a tree.

Rescue personnel took Bernhart to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Detectives continue to investigate whether speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

This is the 18th non-pedestrian-related fatal crash in Fairfax County so far in 2022. Year to date, in 2021 there were 16 non-pedestrian-related fatal crashes.