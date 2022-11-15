31.6 F
Tysons
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
type here...
FairfaxSingle-vehicle crash kills man in Great Falls
FairfaxNewsPublic Safety
Updated:

Single-vehicle crash kills man in Great Falls

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

A 49-year-old Great Falls man died Nov. 11 after losing control of his vehicle and hitting a tree in Great Falls, Fairfax County police said.

Police responded at 11:25 a.m. to the crash near Arnon Chapel Road and Arnon Lake Drive. Detectives from the police department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit preliminarily think that the driver, Brian Christian Bernhart, was driving a 2011 Toyota Camry westbound on Arnon Chapel Road when the vehicle went off the roadway, the driver overcorrected and then the vehicle crossed the double-yellow line and struck a tree.

Rescue personnel took Bernhart to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Detectives continue to investigate whether speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

This is the 18th non-pedestrian-related fatal crash in Fairfax County so far in 2022. Year to date, in 2021 there were 16 non-pedestrian-related fatal crashes.

Previous article
Police: Intruder shot, killed in Oakton house
Next article
Arlington Chamber details 2023 award recipients
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ArlingtonSun Gazette Newspapers -

Marymount engineering professor lauded at state level

Dr. Eric Bubar, the founding associate professor of engineering at Marymount University who is well-known for using his scientific...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.