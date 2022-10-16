Signature Theatre to aid AFAC with fund-raising performance

The Arlington Food Assistance Center (AFAC) is partnering with Signature Theatre for a Nov. 20 fund-raiser with a musical-theater twist.

Half the purchase price for all tickets sold for the Nov. 20 matinee (2 p.m.) performance of Signature’s production of “Into the Woods” will be donated directly to AFAC.

The funding will “help us fight inflation, so we can remain focused on helping our neighbors in need,” officials with the social-safety-net agency said.

The show is described as somewhat family-friendly, but does have darker moments; parents should use discretion to determine if it might be appropriate for their children. No one under age 6 is admitted to Signature productions.

For information, see the Website at www.afac.org.