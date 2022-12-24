14.3 F
Siblings share in state-title ring ceremony

Siblings George Rizzo and Lanny Rizzo receive their state championship rings at a recent ceremony at the Highland School of Warrenton. (Rizzo family)

This past spring, George Rizzo in baseball and his younger sister, Lanny Rizzo, in girls soccer helped the Highland School of Warrenton win Division II private-school state team championships on the same day on fields near Richmond just a few hours and miles apart.

Months later, the former Flint Hill School students and athletes, were back on the Highlands’ campus together to share in a state-championship ring ceremony on the same evening. Each player received state-championship rings with their other teammates.

Rizzo was the starting senior centerfielder for the Highland team that topped Greenbrier Christian Academy, 10-7, in the state baseball final to finish the season 29-2. Then, in an evening soccer match, Lanny Rizzo was a junior forward for the Highland girls squad that won in penalty kicks over Covenant in the state final.

Rizzo is now a member of the George Washington University baseball team.

