Siblings share in state-title ring ceremony

This past spring, George Rizzo in baseball and his younger sister, Lanny Rizzo, in girls soccer helped the Highland School of Warrenton win Division II private-school state team championships on the same day on fields near Richmond just a few hours and miles apart.

Months later, the former Flint Hill School students and athletes, were back on the Highlands’ campus together to share in a state-championship ring ceremony on the same evening. Each player received state-championship rings with their other teammates.

Rizzo was the starting senior centerfielder for the Highland team that topped Greenbrier Christian Academy, 10-7, in the state baseball final to finish the season 29-2. Then, in an evening soccer match, Lanny Rizzo was a junior forward for the Highland girls squad that won in penalty kicks over Covenant in the state final.

Rizzo is now a member of the George Washington University baseball team.