Should Arlington be looking at a future without airport?

Give Michael Imbesi credit for thinking to the future. Way into the future.

At the Dec. 17 Arlington County Board meeting, the local resident used the public-comment period to press county leaders to start thinking about an eventual reuse of the land on which, for the past 80 years, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport has occupied.

Acknowledging that it is probably far down the road – but perhaps within 50 years – Imbesi said the airport may become redundant owing to what he believes will be a decrease in air travel as part of a general trend toward reducing the activities that contribute to climate change.

His prediction: Airlines eventually, by choice or by mandate, will move current Reagan National operations over to Washington Dulles International Airport, which has more room and, as of November, a direct connection to public transit with the arrival of Metro’s Silver Line.

“There will come a time when Reagan Airport is no longer necessary,” Imbesi said during the two minutes allotted to each speaker during public comment. “It would be prudent for the county to have a thought for a plan waiting in the wings, if and when that does happen.”

County Board members – none of whom, presumably, will be in office when and if that day occurs – thanked Imbesi for raising the issue, but gently took issue with his postulation.

“It’s an interesting set of long-range forecasts,” board chairman Katie Cristol said, but added shutting down the airport probably isn’t on the agenda of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which operates it through an agreement with the federal government.

“They certainly don’t see it as part of their long-range plan,” Cristol said, noting that members of Congress (who would have final say) have their own vested interest in retaining an airport that is just a few miles from Capitol Hill.

Two other board members who weighed in also thought the likelihood of a closure was slim, but said there could be ways to continue making the airport more environmentally friendly.

“In 50 years, I hope we are going to have different ways to propel things,” board member Libby Garvey said. “Maybe hydrogen, maybe fusion.”

Board member Takis Karantonis said his hope was that there could be Amtrak stations located at Dulles and National, as is the case at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

“Even Congress will agree with that,” he predicted.

Even if its days as a venue for air travel came to an end, it’s questionable whether the federal government would give up control of the 860-acre parcel or even solicit local collaboration on its future use. In large measure, the federal government is exempt from land-use regulations at the state and local levels, although sometimes federal officials will agree to work within local guidelines.

It was in the 1930s that the Roosevelt administration decided that the two aging, and competing, privately owned airports serving the nation’s capital – both located in Arlington – were unsuitable for continued use. FDR strong-armed members of Congress, cajoling them to lift restrictions that prevented the federal government from running airports, and used leftover budget cash to get the ball rolling before opposition could mount.

The planning process for what was, when it opened in 1941, the most modern air facility in the nation, had been a model of simplicity, if not of public engagement. Federal officials drove President Roosevelt to a number of potential sites, and when he found the one he wanted, he pointed, and that was that.

The same process was used around the same time for decision-making on the site of the Pentagon. The unilateral nature of decision-making outraged Arlington officials, if media coverage of the time is to be believed, but with a war brewing and the need for modern facilities apparent, local concerns were swept aside.

In the immediate aftermath of the 2001 terrorist attacks, federal agencies were openly considering permanent closure of Reagan National owing to security concerns. That effort was abandoned when then-U.S. Rep. Jim Moran (D-8th), in a bit of political sleight-of-hand, convinced the Bush administration that he had secured support from a majority of members of Congress to keep it open.

In 2019, before COVID derailed air traffic, National Airport (“Reagan” had been added by Congress in 1998) set a record annual passenger total of just under 25 million passengers, which may be eclipsed by 2022’s total once those figures are calculated early in 2023.

For its first few years, the federal government never even bothered to decide whether the airport was located in Virginia or, because it was built on land reclaimed from the Potomac River, technically was part of the District of Columbia. Congress eventually decided it was part of Virginia; its passengers ever since have been a huge money-maker for the Arlington government, which gets tax revenues out of transactions that occur there.