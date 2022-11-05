Shepherd’s Center aims to fill out ranks of volunteer drivers

The Shepherd’s Center of McLean-Arlington-Falls Church is seeking additional volunteers to support its mission of providing free transportation to seniors for medical and dental appointments or running errands to grocery stores and pharmacies.

The all-volunteer, non-profit organization has been operating since 2006.

Group leaders expect the total number of rides provided in 2022 to exceed 2,500, but in order to respond fully to recent increases in the number of requests, the organization needs more volunteers to join the current team of 60 volunteer drivers.

“Of the rides provided, roughly 75 percent are medically related, 25 percent grocery and 1 percent for handy-helper needs,” said board chairman Tom Callanen.

There is no minimum commitment for volunteers and they are free to choose how often and when they drive.

For detailed information or to apply, visit scmafc.org/volunteer or call (703) 506-2199 and leave a message.