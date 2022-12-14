Senior softball teams win fall titles

Play finished recently with post-season tournament action in the Northern Virginia Senior Softball league with various championship teams crowned.

* In the American Conference, the Alexandria Red won the regular season and tournament titles. Team members were Don Rodgers, Jay Kalner, John Trimble, Jersey Kirincich, Dave Angwin, Colleen Cornwell, Dan Keating, Steve Miller, Patrick Manley, Rick Berens, Ron Workman, Bob Oberleitner, J.T. Thomas, Tom Robinson, Steve Mencarini, Red Redmond, Dale Wallace, Dick Talbert and Richie Ronollo.

* In the National Conference, the Reston Green won the tournament crown. Team members were Garry Redelman, Shelby Stratton, Wayne Masefield (manager), Jim Zuras, Patrick Sheridan, Billy Rice, Rony Wise, Rob Raesch, Bill Decker, John DelGaudio, Harry Blumenkrantz, Allen Tefft, Craig Baumann, David Malcolm, Danny Edwards, Daniel Nolle, Steve Vivirito, Paul Levine, Chuck Maginn, Bill Reinboldt and Don Still.

* The National Conference regular season winner was the Gainesville Silver. Team members were David Fyfe, Don Paquette, Don Clavio, Dan Mitchell, Bill Higgins, Brian Darling, Jim Andrukonis, Manny Stribling, Gary Stock, Larry Lee, Bill Duffy, Steve Adamson, Bob Montgomery, GenoMolinelli, Ray Ruland, Gary Parks, Brian Duffy and Bobby Coleman.

* The Continental Conference regular season and tournament champion was the Haymarket Royal Blue. Team members were Fred Kallmeyer (manager), Jack Nihill (assistant manager), Duffy Browne, Bob Looney, Dan Street, Mike Serotkin, Roc Johnson, John Ward, Marshall Marks, Ernie Saenz, Paul Kramer, Gary Voegele, John Williams, Ruth Russell, Mike Martin, Diana Lake, Chuck Teaman and Mike Bigman.

FINAL FALL STANDINGS: Below are the final conference standings for the 2022 fall regular season of the Northern Virginia Senior Softball League.

Game were played during the fall season at various venues throughout Northern Virginia. Standings regularly were updated at https://sungazette.news.

For information about the league, call Dave at (703) 663-7881.

American Conference: Alexandria Red 15-2, Springfield Silver 14-3, Alexandria Maroon 11-7, Alexandria Black 11-7, Fairfax Royal Blue 9-9, Arlington Gold 8-8, Oakton Green 7-11, Fairfax Light Blue 5-11, Alexandria Dark Green 5-13, Springfield Navy Blue 2-16.

National Conference: Gainesville Silver 8-4, Reston Green 10-6, Fairfax Red 6-6, Springfield Maroon 6-10, Fairfax Royal Blue 6-10.

Continental Conference: Haymarket Royal Blue 16-0, Reston Maroon 12-3-2, Springfield Orange 10-7, Fairfax Navy Blue 7-8-2, Great Falls Red 7-9-2, Vienna Gold 7-10-1, Lake Ridge Green 3-11-1, Reston Silver 1-15.

* For information on joining Northern Virginia Senior Softball to play slow-pitch softball during the fall and spring seasons, with the average age of 66, and no tryouts, just an assessment to place players teams in three skill-level conferences. Visit nvss.org or call Dave at (703) 663-7881 for information.

Starting after the first of the year, Northern Virginia Senior Softball begins holding offseason workouts for its players.