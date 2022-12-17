Selling in 2023? Some improvement projects pay off better than others

Zillow and Thumbtack data show sellers can spend nearly $5,400 on the most common projects before listing their home for sale, and nearly three in four believe the projects they completed helped their home sale.

In fact, nearly one-third of recent sellers think they could have gotten a higher price had they made more home improvements or repairs.

The survey finds that sellers who sold their home within the past two years most commonly completed interior painting (40% did this), carpet cleaning (35%) and landscaping (33%) before listing their home for sale.

“These projects can instantly boost a home’s online curb appeal,” said Amanda Pendleton, Zillow’s home-trends expert. “An inviting outdoor space, clean floors and a fresh coat of paint – particularly in the right color – can deliver a powerful signal to potential buyers that a home is well-maintained and contemporary. While sellers may be reluctant to shell out for these projects up front, those improvements can ultimately pay off, either by helping a home sell faster or for more money.”

Data from Thumbtack shows the average cost of such projects adds up to $5,388, but can average as much as $8,249 in metro areas like Seattle and as little as $4,102 in metro areas like Miami.

In addition to location, costs for these home improvements can vary based on the size and scope of the project. For instance, smaller landscaping projects, such as flower planting, lawn upkeep and shrub trimming, can cost several hundred dollars, while larger projects involving tree planting and sprinkler installation can cost thousands.

When considering which projects to skip, only 11 percent of recent sellers thought appliance repair or replacement, and roof repair, maintenance or cleaning helped sell their home. Meanwhile, fewer than 1 in 5 of recent sellers (17%) believe completing a kitchen renovation to prepare their home for sale helped sell it.

Late April is traditionally the best time to list a home for sale, which means now is the time to get a jump on any repairs or improvements, given that projects almost invariably take longer than expected at the outset.