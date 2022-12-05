Search is on for next Circuit Court judge in Arlington

The Arlington County Bar Association’s judicial-selection committee is gearing up for a Dec. 22 nominating-committee meeting to propose a successor to Circuit Court Chief Judge William Newman Jr., who will retire next year.

The committee will accept applications through Dec. 8, then interview candidates. After the selection committee makes its recommendations, members of the Arlington delegation to the General Assembly are expected to interview candidates.

A former County Board member, Newman has served on the Circuit Court for 29 years and has been its chief judge for 19. He is likely to serve through the end of the state government’s fiscal year, which runs through June 30.

“I continue to have the same enthusiasm for the job as when I first started in 1993, and look forward to serving for the next eight months,” he said in a November letter to Del. Patrick Hope (D-Arlington), formally notifying the Arlington delegation of his intention to retire.

Newman is an Arlington native. “It has been satisfying to serve the community I grew up in and have lived in all my life,” he said in the letter to Hope.

Circuit Court judges are elected by the General Assembly to serve eight-year terms. In general, recommendations by the legislative delegation in the community where the court is located are ratified by the legislature, although that is not always the case.

Circuit Courts are the highest run in the local judicial ladder across Arlington. In addition to Newman, the judges of the 17th Circuit (which includes Arlington and Falls Church) are Daniel Fiore II, Judith Wheat and Louise DiMatteo.