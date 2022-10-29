Scouts to fan out in food-collection drive

The Chain Bridge District of the National Capital Area Council of Boy Scouts is partnering with the Arlington Food Assistance Center (AFAC) for the 28th annual “Scouting for Food” drive, which aims to add to the more than 1 million pounds of food donated to AFAC through the effort since 1995.

On Nov. 5, Boy Scouts from the local area will travel through Arlington neighborhoods, leaving a notice of the upcoming event. Residents are asked to leave non-perishable food donations in a bag by their door by 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, which will be collected by the Scouts accompanied by their parents.

The goal is to collect 60,000 pounds of food. Preferred donations include low-sodium canned goods, low-sugar cereal, cooking oil and peanut butter. Residents are asked not to donate expired foods, opened packages, items in glass containers or household items.

Those who do not receive a notice or are unable to leave a donation out on the Nov. 12 can bring donations to AFAC’s warehouse (2708 South Nelson St.) and to Central Library and the Cherrydale, Shirlington and Westover library branches during normal operating hours.

Currently, more than 2,400 families use the services of the Arlington Food Assistance Center to support their food security. “While the growing need shows no sign of abating, the Scouting for Food drive engages the entire Arlington community and keeps AFAC’s shelves stocked for months,” the organization said.

For information, see the Website at www.afac.org/scouting-for-food.