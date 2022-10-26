Schools & Military, 10/27/22 edition

News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces.

•• Joseph Owens of Arlington has been named to the honor roll for the summer semester at Oregon State University.

•• Isabelle Kingsley of Arlington earned an award of excellence in education; Taylor Rafter of Arlington earned an award of excellence in health and Savannah Stapley of Arlington earned an award of excellence in education from Western Governors University, based on a superior level of coursework.

•• Marymount University’s Center for Optimal Aging has been awarded a grant from the state government’s Alzheimer’s and Related Diseases Research Award Fund.

The funding will support investigation into the feasibility of bringing the Otago Exercise Program to the homes of individuals with dementia, supervised by their care partners.

Dr. Julie Ries, principal investigator and professor of physical therapy at Marymount, has conducted research over the last 15 years on falls-prevention and balance-training programs at clinics with dementia patients.

In recent years, she’s traveled with her students to adult-day-health centers to teach group balance-training classes. However, she discovered that once the classes were completed, the patients’ balance progress would stall out.

“There’s no more balance training once we leave,” Ries said. “It’s not anyone’s fault. The staffing at these centers makes it very difficult for them to take on the intervention. So we’re trying to find a way to do something that would be more sustainable.”

The grant funding will be used by Ries and her team to explore how technology can be used to bring the exercise program directly into patients’ homes.

“We figured this kind of program would be possible because the manpower is within the family,” Ries said. “We’ll start with online oversight, and connect the person with dementia and their care partner with a research assistant.”

The goal is to recruit 24 pairs of patients and caregivers over the course of the project, which will last through mid-2023. They will use a rolling recruitment model in which several pairs start at one point while others would start a few months later.

In addition to her students, Ries will work with several Marymount professors and experts that include Dr. Patricia Heyn, founding director of the Center for Optimal Aging; Dr. Rita Wong, associate vice president for research at Marymount; Dr. Uma Kelekar, associate professor of health-care management; and Dr. Catherine Diaz-Asper, assistant professor of psychology.

•• George Mason University will hold an open house to discuss its new “Fuse” development project on the Arlington campus on Monday, Nov. 7 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Members of the development team will be on hand to discuss the project, which is rising on the former site of what, decades ago, had been the Kann’s Department Store and later served as the university’s original building on the Arlington campus.

The Fuse project, currently underway, is slated for completion in 2024.

Public parking is available at Van Metre Hall (3351 Fairfax Drive), with the meeting being held at Vernon Smith Hall (3434 Washington Blvd.).

Registration is requested by Nov. 1. For information and registration, see the Website at https://bit.ly/3Dhw648.

•• “Cast/Recast,” an exhibition featuring works by 22 female artists working in the local region, is being presented by George Mason University’s College of Visual and Performing Arts and Mason Exhibitions through Dec. 3 on the university’s Arlington campus, 3601 Fairfax Drive.

Gallery hours are Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Curated by Alissa Maru in collaboration with Hannah Barco and Sue Wrbican, the exhibition features photography, video, sculpture, painting, site-specific installation and live performance work. A concurrent exhibition is running from Nov. 3 to Feb. 4 at Tephra ICA at Signature, a gallery in Reston.

For information, see the Website at www.masonexhibitions.org.

•• Yorktown High School’s theater department will present Matt Cox’s “Puffs, Or, Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic” on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 27-28, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2 and 7 p.m. at the high school.

The comedic adventure focuses the story of Puffs, who happened to attend a certain school of wizardry alongside a certain boy wizard. You know the one.

The production is suitable for middle-school students and above. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students.

For tickets and information, see the Website at https://tinyurl.com/YHSPuffs.