Schools & Military, 10/27/22 edition

News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces.

•• Hannah Joseph of McLean earned a doctorate in psychology, with a concentration in joint clinical/community psychology, during recent commencement exercises at Georgia State University.

•• Austin Dennis of Vienna and Jason Laurenza of Vienna have been named to the honor roll for the summer semester at Oregon State University.

•• Wyatt Sullivan of Vienna earned an award of excellence in business at Western Governors University, based on academic achievement.

Sponsored

•• Frances North of Vienna has been initiated into the Furman University chapter of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.

•• Susan Weinhardt of Vienna participated in Emerson Stage’s production of “The Wolves,” performed Sept. 21-24 at the Jackie Liebergott Black Box Theater at Emerson College in Boston.

The show “centers on the experiences of a group of high-school girls soccer players – a portrait of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” producers said.

Weinhardt is majoring in stage and production management at the college.

•• Piper Phillips of McLean performed in Emerson Stage’s production of “The Spitfire Grill,” performed Oct. 13-16 at the Robert J. Orchard Stage (Paramount Center) at Emerson College.

The production follows a young woman who travels to a small town in Wisconsin and works at a local eatery, and is described as a heartwarming tale of hope and redemption.

Phillips is majoring in design/technology at the college.

•• A local middle-school student’s efforts to provide tutoring services to dozens of Mongolian immigrant children across the U.S. culminated in a national spelling bee for the students held Oct. 22 at the World Bank.

For the past 18 months, Kilmer Middle School eighth-grader Erdem Dulguun has been giving up his Friday evenings to offer free spelling tutoring to dozens of Mongolian immigrant children across the nation, according to Fairfax County Public Schools officials. The spelling bee drew the Mongolian ambassador to the U.S., and the Mongolian embassy hosted a meet-and-greet for students and their families the day before the spelling bee.

The unique effort was aided by the Fairfax County Council of PTAs, which is the regional partner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee Program in Fairfax County and Alexandria.

Dulguum was born in the U.S. but returned to live with his grandparents in Mongolia as a toddler while his mother finished graduate school. When he returned to America as a kindergartner, he had to re-learn English.

Up to 40 students participate in the Zoom spelling classes, held on Friday evenings.

“I wanted to help the Mongolian community because I love keeping my ties with this country, it’s very important to me,” Dulguun said in an article distributed by the county school system. “I’m not exactly the best teacher, I’m not that much of a public speaker because I get nervous, but it is a good feeling to share what I know. Yes, I am helping these kids learn, but sometimes they are even helping me learn, which is the best part of this.”

His own spelling skills were honed at Westbriar Elementary School in Vienna when, as a sixth-grader, Dulguun finished as first-runner-up in the 2021 Fairfax County Spelling Bee, Fairfax school officials said.

•• Mosaic Elementary School principal Mahri Aste has been recognized nationally by the U.S. Secretary of Education as a recipient of the 2022 Terrell H. Bell Award for Outstanding School Leadership.

The award recognizes outstanding school leaders and the vital role they play in guiding students and schools to excellence, frequently under challenging circumstances.

Aste and her staff work to ensure students at Mosaic – who come from 40 countries speaking 28 different languages – feel emotionally, mentally and physically safe.

“In her 32 years as a teacher and leader, Dr. Aste has been a dedicated and skilled educator and leader among her peers,” said Douglas Tyson, assistant superintendent of Region 1, in a statement from Fairfax County Public Schools.

“The most evident example of how Principal Aste’s leadership has impacted the school can be seen in the achievement of Mosaic students,” Tysons said. “In the last three years, Mosaic has made significant strides in closing achievement gaps. We are proud to have her impact in our community recognized.”

The elementary school recently was named a Blue Ribbon School for 2022 by the U.S. Department of Education.

•• The Fairfax County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will host its award-winning annual “College Bound: Road to Success” program for high-school seniors online on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

The event will focus on college financials; advantages of Historically Black Colleges and Universities [HBCUs]; and alternatives to a college program.

Registration is required and can be completed at www.tinyurl.com/2022FCACRoad2Success. For additional information, e-mail info@fcacdst.org.