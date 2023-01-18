Schools & Military, 1/19/23 edition

News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces.

• Hailey Sorrell of Vienna earned a bachelor of arts degree in international studies and Magdiel Grimes of McLean earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration during recent commencement exercises at the College of Charleston.

• Ruby Larimer of McLean, Aysha Berry of Vienna, Luisa Russo of Oakton and Sharon Kriz of McLean have been named to the president’s list for the fall semester at Shenandoah University.

• Jose Torres, Fernanda Agnes and Harrison Gordon of McLean have been named to the president’s list for the fall term at Southern New Hampshire University.

Sponsored

• Rachel Rudy of Vienna has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Bradley University.

• Marielle Payton of Vienna has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Cedarville University.

• Emily Lamb of Oakton has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at University of Cumberlands.

• Buddy Moya of McLean has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Drury University.

• Sarah Pounder of Vienna has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Baldwin Wallace University.

• Aneka Andrews of McLean has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Stonehill College.

• John Landwehr of Vienna has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Mount St. Mary’s University.

• Yevgeny Dodzin and Jasmine Eick of McLean; Sophia Hoetmer of Oakton; and Benjamin Podolny, Grady Dillon, John Kling, Christina Mackliet, Braden Holt and Miles Bullotta of Vienna have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Shenandoah University.

• Tess Brinkmann of Vienna has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Marquette University.

• Diane Stewart of McLean has been named to the dean’s list for the fall term at Southern New Hampshire University.

• Anton Kopti of McLean and Caroline Warren of Dunn Loring have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Bridgewater College.

• Karim Al-Kouraishi of Vienna and Olivia Kansky, Josh Lentz, Anik Saluja and Amelia Swenson of McLean have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Lehigh University.

• Luc Bonvouloir of Vienna has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Clarkson University.

• Jordan Roberts of McLean has been inducted into the Virginia Commonwealth University chapter of the Omicron Delta Kappa leadership honor society.

• Temuri Mtvralashvili of Vienna recently took part in Radford University’s CARD (Creative Activities and Research Days), held Nov. 29-Dec. 2.

Mtvralashvili participated in the Poster competition with “Comparing Anthropod Diversity Among Different Levels of Urbanization, Radford City, Va.”

• Audrey Saliba of McLean, a student at the University of Scranton, studied at the London School of Economics and Political Science during the fall semester.

• Five Fairfax County Public Schools students were among 300 nationally selected as 2023 Regeneron Science Talent Search Scholars.

Both the Regeneron Scholars and their schools will receive $2,000 for the achievement.

The five students and their projects include:

Alvan Arulandu, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology: “Physics-Informed Neural Networks for Informed Infectious Disease Policy.”

Tanish Jane, Thomas Jefferson: “In silico Prediction of Drug Permeability Through an Inflamed Blood-Brain Barrier Using Molecular Feature Modelin.”

Lynn Tao, Thomas Jefferson: “D-SCRIPT+C: Incorporating Protein Contact Maps in a Multiphase Deep Learning Model for Structurally Accurate Protein-Protein Interaction (PPI) Prediction.”

Suraj Vaddi, Thomas Jefferson: “Tar Print: Convolutional Remote Sensing Techniques To Quantify Urbanization and Study Water Quality Through Macroinvertebrate Assemblages.”

Ethan Zhou, McLean High School: “Online Learning of Smooth Functions.”

The Regeneron Science Talent Search scholars were selected from 1,949 applications from 627 high schools across 48 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and four other countries.

Scholars were chosen based on their outstanding research, leadership skills, community involvement, commitment to academics, creativity in asking scientific questions and exceptional promise as STEM leaders.