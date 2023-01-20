Schools & Military, 1/19/23 edition

News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces.

•• William Boothby of Arlington earned a bachelor of arts degree in political science during recent commencement exercises at the University of New Hampshire.

•• Kirby Nassetta of Arlington earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration during recent commencement exercises at the College of Charleston.

•• Gabrielle Koon and Caroline Aramendia of Arlington have been named to the president’s list for the fall semester at Shenandoah University.

•• Mary-Lily Williamson, Daniel Batista and Amanda Bradshaw of Arlington have been named to the president’s list for the fall term at Southern New Hampshire University.

•• Raima Puntso of Arlington has been named to the president’s list for the fall semester at Mount St. Mary’s University.

•• Brian Hunt, Niclas Vavra, Amy Eckrote and Ethan Hemmings of Arlington have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Shenandoah University.

•• Jasmine Murray has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Marquette University.

•• Gabriel Berg and Leo Zhang of Arlington have been named to the dean’s list for the fall term at Southern New Hampshire University.

•• Jane Pilkerson of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Mount St. Mary’s University.

•• Michaela Donovan of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at SUNY (State University of New York) New Paltz.

•• Benjamin Foster of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Alvernia University.

•• Joseph Tramonte of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Gonzaga University.

•• Clara Gardner and Mason Collins of Arlington have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at McDaniel College.

•• Sean Menacho of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at American International College.

•• Braden Shackelford of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Bridgewater College.

•• Chris Jennings, Sara Jewel, Natalie Martin, Madison McCartney, Adam Mekay, Emily Newman and Julia Posner of Arlington have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Lehigh University.

•• Bijon Bose of Arlington has been inducted into the Virginia Military Institute chapter of the Omicron Delta Kappa national leadership honor society.

•• Silas Palmer of Arlington is a member of the Rainbow Six Red team at Clark University, which defeated the University of Nebraska to win its division in the National Esports Collegiate Conference.

•• Atlas Davies of Arlington and Randall Bohnert of Arlington recently took part in Radford University’s CARD (Creative Activities and Research Days), held Nov. 29-Dec. 2.

Each participated in the Poster competition, Davies with “What’s Holding Women Back? An Analysis of Efforts to Create Equity for Women in STEM” and Bohnert with “Miami-Dade County Socio-Economic Coastal Flood Analysis.”

•• Arlington Public Schools has deployed the first electric school buses in its fleet.

Two of the three buses purchased by the school system using state funds hit the roads at the start of 2023. Arlington was among 19 school districts across the commonwealth to receive funding for the purchases; its share was $795,000.

Each new Arlington bus replaces one with a diesel engine, and is expected to log a typical 8,000 miles annually.

The school system has about 190 buses in total. They are maintained and serviced by the county government’s Department of Environmental Services, located at the Trades Center in Shirlington.

Following delivery in early November 2022, drivers and mechanics received vendor training on the first two electric buses, which are supporting the school system’s special needs population and can carry up to 38 students. The third is expected to arrive by the end of January.