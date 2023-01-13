Schools & Military, 1/12/23 edition

News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces.

•• Jesse Clements of Arlington earned a master of science degree in global security studies during recent commencement exercises at Angelo State University.

•• Julia Teixeira, the daughter of Brian and Samantha Teixeira of Arlington, has been named to the dean’s list with distinction for the fall semester at Virginia Tech.

•• Sean Long of Arlington has been named to the academic honor roll at Oregon State University.

•• Peter Busch of Arlington, a graduate of Yorktown High School, and John Schoen of Arlington, a graduate of Yorktown High School, have been named to the dean’s list with distinction and Duncan Wieland of Arlington, a graduate of Washington-Liberty High School, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Colgate University.

•• Jared Jacobs of Arlington has been named to the provost list for the fall semester at Troy University.

•• Chase Whippen of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Kutztown University.

•• Samuel Dozier of Arlington, a graduate of Washington-Liberty High School, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Lebanon Valley College.

•• Arlington students Natalie Enochs, Sonia Friemel, Kieran Hizon, Julia Mercer, Macy Monticello, Emmett Mudge, Sabrina Oh, Miranda Philps, Katharine Sutter, Ava Walsh and Nayeh Zouhon have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

•• Scott Bishop, Nan Hu and Jennifer Taylor of Arlington have been inducted into the George Mason University chapter of the Phi Kappa Phi academic honor society.

•• Silas Palmer of Arlington is a member of the Rainbow Six Red team at Clark University, which defeated the University of Nebraska to win its division in the National Esports Collegiate Conference.

•• Atlas Davies of Arlington and Randall Bohnert of Arlington recently took part in Radford University’s CARD (Creative Activities and Research Days), held Nov. 29-Dec. 2.

Each participated in the Poster competition, Davies with “What’s Holding Women Back? An Analysis of Efforts to Create Equity for Women in STEM” and Bohnert with “Miami-Dade County Socio-Economic Coastal Flood Analysis.”