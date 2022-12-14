School Board expects rough going in legislative session

From the perspective of the Arlington School Board, the 2023 General Assembly session might be rough. But come what may, it also should be mercifully brief.

“It’s going to be a more difficult year than usual,” predicted Lilla Wise, the county school system’s legislative liaison on state issues, who will be representing the system’s interests in Richmond during the session that opens in about four weeks.

Her comments came on Dec. 1 when School Board members officially adopted their General Assembly priorities package, after adding a number of policy statements sure to either anger, or more likely be completely ignored by, the Youngkin administration and Republican-led House of Delegates.

Whether it was a case of stressing what they believed in, poking the bear or – perhaps – a bit of both, “it’s important that we stand up,” School Board Vice Chair Cristina Diaz-Torres said.

Even so, “this particular General Assembly session may not be the most favorable to our values and beliefs,” Diaz-Torres acknowledged.

As with the County Board, Arlington School Board members are hoping for the Democratic state Senate to serve as a firewall against the implementation of conservative legislation emanating in the House of Delegates. And then everyone will start looking to November, when all 100 House of Delegates and 40 state Senate seats will be on the ballot.

Even if Democrats win back the House of Delegates that they lost two years ago, they’ll still be unlikely to move forward on a progressive agenda so long as Republican Glenn Youngkin can wield a veto pen. But if Republicans can win back the state Senate while holding the House of Delegates, Arlington and other left-leaning portions of the commonwealth will be back playing defense in a way they haven’t had to for more than a decade.

Arlington School Board members used a number of their policy positions to criticize Virginia’s top-down governance structure, in which local governments have very limited autonomy beyond what they are given from Richmond.

That same meeting, School Board members found themselves forced to obey rules giving parents more information when explicit materials were to be used in the classroom. After the action, School Board Chair Reid Goldstein read a somewhat testy statement hinting that the vote was being taken under duress.

(Republicans and Democrats at the state-government level may have different policy objectives, but they do tend to agree on one thing – they like to keep power concentrated in their hands. Neither party has ever moved to significantly weaken what’s called the Dillon Rule, which aggregates power to the governor, state agencies and General Assembly.)

The 2023 legislative session is slated to run 46 days, with the most frenzied action taking place in the three weeks between the session opening and “crossover” – the point at which each body has to act on its own bills and send those that pass to the other.

“We’re going to be really busy” at the start of the session, said Wise, who represents a number of other local school systems in Richmond, as well.