School Board candidates face questions on solving ‘achievement gap’

It’s the seemingly intractable issue that has plagued Arlington Public Schools for decades: How to close the so-called “achievement gap” between students of different racial, ethnic, ability and economic groups?

School Board contenders Bethany Sutton and James Vell Rives IV took different approaches in addressing the issue during an Oct. 15 online discussion sponsored by the education committee of the Arlington NAACP and the advocacy group Black Parents of Arlington.

“The data is critical – always, always, always be looking at the data, asking for the data . . . get different data onto the table,” said Sutton, the Democratic endorsee in the race to succeed School Board member Barbara Kanninen, who is leaving after two four-year terms.

Rives pushed back, to a degree, saying the focus needs to be less on big-picture analysis and more on addressing the specifics of each student’s individual circumstances.

Sponsored

“When it’s your child . . . you don’t care about the statistics or the data,” he said. “My approach is to get them whatever help they need.”

The issue of an achievement gap has festered even as Arlington Public Schools has made strides in other areas, such as on-time-graduation rates.

“These disparities have existed for years, for decades,” said Adora Williams, vice president of Black Parents of Arlington, which has aggressively challenged the school-system leadership on achievement gaps as well as other topics, including disparities in the percentage of students in various groups identified as gifted, and disparate percentages of those suspended and expelled.

“Some of these disparities are not because of the student; it’s because of the system they’re in,” Williams said.

Rives acknowledged there were no cut-and-dried answers.

“Racism exists. We all see it,” he said, but added that “it’s hard to prove and hard to define. Sometimes we have to do the best we can and be vigilant.”

In the 90-minute forum, Sutton came back to the concept of studying data enough times that Symone Walker, co-chair of the NAACP’s education committee, tried at one point to head her off at the pass.

“We have the data,” Walker said. “What do we DO about it?”

Sutton and Rives – both white – have experience in school-system activism, and both said they are doing their homework, and will do more, to understand issues related to the needs of students of color, those with disabilities, those from low-income households and those from homes where English is not the primary language.

“It is on me to understand what I know and what I don’t know,” Sutton said.

During the forum, the online-comments section among attendees lit up with spirited discussion taking place while the candidates were stating their positions. A lot of it centered around a school system that, some say, seems to only respond to the squeaky wheel – connected parents, mostly affluent, who can press the right buttons and reach the right people to get action – while other parents are left to fend for themselves often ignored.

Getting more voices into the decision-making pipeline would benefit more students, some suggested.

“I think it’s a question of community outreach,” said Anjy Cramer. “If the same 12 people keep volunteering for committees, and the administration keeps appointing the same people . . . new voices will not be heard. The administration should be going out into the community, especially marginalized ones, to recruit more voices.”

Sherrice Kerns, second vice president of the Arlington NAACP and co-chair of its education committee, said Arlington Public Schools is on a path toward addressing some long-standing concerns, but has not arrived at the destination.

“Arlington isn’t there yet,” she said.

It starts with acknowledging the uniqueness of each individual, and considering those differences to be “an asset and not a liability,” Kerns said.