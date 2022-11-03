School Board: Bigger is better for Arlington Career Center

Arlington School Board members on Oct. 27 voted unanimously to authorize construction of a larger, more expensive, new Arlington Career Center building, saying the opportunities it will provide outweigh concerns that the extra cost may come at the expense of other much-needed capital improvements.

“I’m persuaded,” said School Board Chairman Reid Goldstein, who with colleague Mary Kadera has expressed concerns about the project’s cost (now $182.4 million for 1,619 seats).

Both Goldstein and Kadera voted with a trio of board members who long have supported the larger option on the table. Board members also agreed to take $7.8 million from capital reserves to cover the project’s expected funding gap.

Whether that will be enough remains to be seen; construction managers for the school system have acknowledged that they are in somewhat uncharted territory, given the current inflationary times. The cost, they said, could go higher before the project goes out to bid next year.

Sponsored

As that cost has grown in recent months, school leaders have tried to blunt concerns that additional money used for the Career Center project could leave some other improvement projects behind.

“This is an investment for all students,” said Superintendent Francisco Durán.

With the new programs that will be able to be offered in the larger building, “some students may find a pathway they are excited about,” Durán said.

But a return to higher-cost capital projects, coupled with interest rates that are now elevated and may stay that way for some time, will impact Arlington property owners in their wallets.

The county government almost assuredly will have to maintain high – critics would say artificially high – property-tax rates in order to prevent the cost of servicing all its accumulated debt from exceeding 10 percent of Arlington’s total municipal budget. That’s the point at which bond-rating agencies will take notice; going above it could threaten the Arlington government’s top bond ratings.

Even without factoring in the surprisingly large spike in interest rates over the past year, the county government already was anticipating scraping right up against that ceiling. Higher interest rates, even for a top-rated community like Arlington, will mean less bang for the buck when it comes to capital spending.

Arlington voters on Nov. 8 will vote on a $165 million school bond, with the vast majority of that funding earmarked to support the Career Center project.

Without voter approval, the project would be dead in the water, but Arlington’s electorate has not turned down a bond referendum since Jimmy Carter was in the White House (and inflation was wreaking havoc on the national economy).

School Board member David Priddy suggested that approving the lower-cost, smaller option would be a disservice to students and might end up costing the school system in the long run, since the division has “a history of approving buildings that have been at capacity when they opened.”

The pricier 1,619-student facility, he said, would provide room for growth.

Kadera, who in her nearly two years in office has positioned herself rhetorically as the board’s fiscal hawk but hasn’t always voted that way, said she believed the higher-cost option “is forward-looking and will provide new opportunities” for students throughout the school system.

And as they tap into reserve funds to support the Career Center project, inflation and higher building costs are hitting the school district on a number of other fronts, as well.

At the Oct. 27 meeting, board members were told that the effort to improve kitchen facilities and/or provide security vestibules at a number of schools is now estimated to total $8.82 million, up $600,000 from earlier estimates.

Board members previously approved improvements to Thomas Jefferson and Gunston middle schools through the initiative, and are slated in early November to approve funding for Williamsburg Middle and Taylor Elementary schools.