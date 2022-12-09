Scholarships established in honor of W-L basketball player

Two scholarship funds have been established in the memory of Washington-Liberty High School senior basketball player Braylon Meade, who died when he was the victim of a drunk driving accident in November. The under-age driver of the other vehicle has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and involuntary manslaughter.

One scholarship has been established through the Arlington Community Foundation and the other through the University of Michigan, one of the colleges Meade had applied to attend. Each scholarship will be under Meade’s name.

The funds will provide need-based scholarships to graduates of Arlington County’s three public high schools, including Washington-Liberty. There already are thousands of dollars in each fund, according to Meade’s father, Kris Meade. He said other scholarship details are still being worked out.

“It’s heartwarming to see so much money in the funds already,” Meade said. “That allows all of us to live his legacy.”

The first of what could become annual scholarships will be awarded in the spring of 2023. Anyone can donate to the funds by visiting the Websites.

The link to find the Arlington Community Foundation fund is: https://arlcf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate. The Michigan fund can be accessed at: https://donate.umich.edu/egagj.

Meade also played football and ran cross country for Washington-Liberty, participated on sports teams while a student at Swanson Middle School, played Arlington Travel Soccer and was a member of a record-setting relay for Donaldson Run during the summertime swimming team.

“Braylon had a nice, strong work ethic and had so many opportunities in sports. But he wanted nothing more than to play basketball for the Washington-Liberty boys team,” said Meade’s mother, Rose Kehoe.