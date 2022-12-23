42 F
Santa phones in a greeting to youth of Vienna
Updated:

Santa phones in a greeting to youth of Vienna

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
santa claus sitting beside lit tree
Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

He’s the hardest working man in the world this time of year, but Saint Nicholas himself took a brief moment away from his workshop to spread some good cheer among Vienna residents.

As he has for many years, Santa recorded a special message for the youth of Vienna, done at the request of the town government. He can be heard through Christmas Day at (703) 255-6333.

“Children can listen for the sounds of sleigh bells and other last-minute activities as Santa explains how teamwork, Mrs. Claus and the elves
helped him stay on schedule this holiday season,” town officials said Dec. 22 in a (slightly tardy) notification of the annual tradition.

While the message is Vienna-centric, one does not have to live in the town to call in, local leaders said.

