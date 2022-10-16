San Diego estate of Arlingtonian Bullock comes to market

COURTESY TOPTENREALESTATEDEALS.COM

Arlington native Sandra Bullock has channeled much of her A-list wealth into real-estate ventures, having bought and sold homes in Los Angeles, New York, Austin, Tybee Island (Ga.) and elsewhere across the states.

And she has just listed her stunning 91-acre compound in San Diego for $6 million. The listing is held by Alan Long of Avenue8.

The property, which the actress purchased for $2.75 million in 2009, includes hundreds of olive, avocado and citrus trees; a gorgeous adobe hacienda; a detached guesthouse; luscious floral gardens; and a charming walk-in chicken coop.

The nearly 6,000-square-foot house sits on top of a hill, offering 360-degree views of the serene surrounding landscape. Built in 1990 and completely renovated, the home has rustic touches but a contemporary aesthetic.

High-beam ceilings, crisp white walls and an abundance of French doors offer excellent airflow and natural light. The gourmet kitchen features soapstone counters and an Italian-marble backsplash with an inlaid mosaic, plus top-of-the-line appliances. The stylish library features one of the home’s nine fireplaces and lighted shelving.

Each of the four spacious bedrooms has its own en-suite and private entrance from the home’s several flowing verandas. The primary suite is truly impressive, with an adobe fireplace, spacious lounge, jetted tub, steam shower and private access to the pool.

The sunny, heated saltwater pool includes an outdoor entertainment zone with gas outdoor fireplace, big-screen TV and a pool room.

The gorgeous grounds feature an iron-gated central courtyard with a fountain and a beehive; a certified organic avocado orchard; and numerous other fruit-bearing trees. The three-bedroom, two-bath guesthouse includes a fireplace, gazebo and spa.

The gated compound is protected by security cameras and enhanced by a “smart-home” system, while other high-tech features include solar panels and an electric-car-charging station.

Valley Center is a rural community north of San Diego, best known for its Memorial Day Stampede Rodeo and Independence Day Western Days Festival.

Other options for entertainment include the Hellhole Canyon Preserve, which offers 13.5 miles of hiking trails, and the Harrah’s Resort Southern California Casino.

The bucolic community has played host to celebrities from the golden age of Hollywood to the present, including Fred Astaire, auto tycoon John Delorean, Mae West and John Wayne.

Named one of Time’s 100 most influential people in the world in 2010, Bullock (a Washington-Lee High School graduate) has starred in numerous movie blockbusters, including comedies, dramas and action thrillers. Dubbed “America’s sweetheart,” the versatile brunette has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and took home the Oscar for Best Actress for the football classic “The Blind Side.”

She has starred in more than 50 films, many of them huge commercial successes, including “Speed,” “Miss Congeniality” and “Ocean’s 8.” In both 2010 and 2014, Bullock was the world’s highest-paid actress.

Now a producer, her company, Fortis Films, has produced several of her star vehicles, as well as other projects for television and streaming channels.