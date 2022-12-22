Same-day registration remains something of a work in progress

Arlington election officials and their counterparts statewide survived the first year of “same-day registration” (it’s in quotes for a reason that will be explained later), and are now hoping to refine the process of confirming and tabulating those votes in future years.

About 2,300 county residents used the same-day-registration option, which was approved several years ago by the General Assembly and put into place for the first time in 2023. The vast majority (2,035) did so on Election Day itself, with the remainder doing so during early-voting opportunities.

“It’s great,” Electoral Board vice chair Matthew Weinstein said of the number of people – about 2 percent of the total voting – who took advantage of the opportunity.

And that 2,300 could balloon, particularly during the presidential year of 2024.

“The impression that I have is it’s going to increase as voters are aware of their options,” county elections chief Gretchen Reinemeyer told Electoral Board members on Dec. 8. “It’s only going up; I don’t see it going down.”

Maybe no surprise: Those under age 35 constituted nearly 70 percent of same-day registrants in Arlington, owing perhaps to a brief residency in the county or perhaps because they felt the urge to participate relatively late in the election cycle.

“It’s clearly an age-related demographic issue,” said Reinemeyer, noting that the experience was similar in jurisdictions across the commonwealth. Localities hosting colleges and universities in their boundaries saw a large number of same-day-registration voters.

(In terms of gender, 54% of same-day-registration voters in Arlington were female, a little higher than their representation in the overall demographics of the county.)

“Same-day registration” is a slight misnomer in the sense that voters registering at the polls cast what technically are provisional ballots, which have to then be scrutinized by election officials and Electoral Board members in the days following Election Day.

And that can be cumbersome.

“It’s a very manual process right now,” Reinemeyer said, noting that election officials at the state and local levels across Virginia would be working to find ways to refine the process in future elections.

Trying to ensure the much higher number of provisional ballots can be processed before the state deadline to report results takes its toll, even on Electoral Board members.

“I actually took the week off from work,” board chair Kim Phillip said of the time needed after the election to address provisional ballots.

Information about same-day registration was included as part of a discussion by Electoral Board members on Dec. 8. A report detailing matters related to the 2023 election can be found at https://vote.arlingtonva.us as part of the meeting agenda.

“Every page has relevant information,” Electoral Board secretary Scott McGeary said.