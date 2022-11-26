Sale of Christmas trees to support hunger-relief efforts

Vale United Methodist Church is hosting its annual “Christmas Tree Sale to Fight Hunger,” with proceeds helping efforts both locally and internationally.

The lot is located at the church, 11528 Vale Road in Oakton.

Trees will be sold while supplies last weekdays from 6 to 9 p.m.; Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There also will be wreaths, pine roping and tree stands for purchase.

Funds raised will support Rise Against Hunger, a global-relief organization, and used to purchase ingredients for meals shipped overseas to areas affected by national disasters or war.

“In February, we will hold a food-packaging event, and historically we have been able to package and ship 75,000 to 80,000 meals with the proceeds,” church officials said. “On average, the proceeds from one tree equals ingredients for 100 meals.”

Funding also will go to support hunger-relief efforts in Fairfax County, and local residents can sponsor the purchase of a tree, along with lights and stand, for a local family in need.

“Proceeds from donated trees also go to purchase meals, so the impact is doubled,” church leaders said.

For information, call (703) 620-2594 or e-mail christmastrees@valechurch.org.