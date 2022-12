Saint Nick is taking a well-deserved break from supervising the elves and will visit the Freeman Store & Museum in Vienna on Sunday, Dec. 11 from noon to 2 p.m.

The museum shop also will be open for holiday-gift purchases.

The Freeman Store is located at 131 Church St., N.E.. Regular hours (alas, no Santa then) are Wednesdays through Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.