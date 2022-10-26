56.5 F
Tysons
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
type here...
Fairfax'Run on Runway' supports Special Olympics, scholarships
FairfaxNews
Updated:

‘Run on Runway’ supports Special Olympics, scholarships

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
person wearing white and yellow sneakers
Photo by Malik Skydsgaard on Unsplash

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

More than 1,700 runners ignored the rain brought on by the remnants of Hurricane Ian and on Oct. 1 turned out for “Run on the Runway” at Washington Dulles International Airport.

The annual run is a fund-raising effort held to complement the Dulles Day activities of a few weeks previously. Combined, the two events brought in $500,000 to support Special Olympics Virginia and a number of other efforts, including scholarships for children of employees at the airport.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, Washington Dulles Task Force and Committee for Dulles were among the lead sponsors of the event.

Previous articlePolice Beat, 10/27/22 edition
Next article‘Floating launch’ to make for easier access to Four Mile Run, Potomac
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Editor’s NotebookScott McCaffrey -

Editor’s Notebook: I do the heavy lifting …

… so others don't have to, apparently. Latest proof: Yours truly was toodling on Route 7 between Falls Church and...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.