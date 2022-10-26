‘Run on Runway’ supports Special Olympics, scholarships

More than 1,700 runners ignored the rain brought on by the remnants of Hurricane Ian and on Oct. 1 turned out for “Run on the Runway” at Washington Dulles International Airport.

The annual run is a fund-raising effort held to complement the Dulles Day activities of a few weeks previously. Combined, the two events brought in $500,000 to support Special Olympics Virginia and a number of other efforts, including scholarships for children of employees at the airport.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, Washington Dulles Task Force and Committee for Dulles were among the lead sponsors of the event.