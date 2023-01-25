35.5 F
Updated:

Routine vote opens tenure of newest School Board member

By Scott McCaffrey
She’s been on the payroll for several weeks, but Jan. 19 marked the first School Board meeting of new member Bethany Sutton.

“I believe passionately in the success of students,” Sutton said during brief remarks at the start of the meeting. “We have the talent and the commitment” to assist students, she said.

Sutton was elected last year to succeed Barbara Kanninen, who opted not to seek a third term. Both are Democrats, as are the other four members of the 2023 School Board.

Sutton’s first meeting ordinarily would have been several days after the start of the year, but the board’s Jan. 5 meeting was canceled.

Sutton’s first formal vote was not the most consequential she will take during her four-year term. She joined three other board members (the remaining one was away from the dais) in approving the Jan. 19 consent agenda, which included among its provisions a new code of conduct for School Board members and various other miscellanea.

