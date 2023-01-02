Rotary Club effort makes winter a little warmer for students

Efforts by the Rotary Club of McLean provided more than 50 coats to students in need at Timber Lane Elementary School.

The club hosted a coat drive starting in November. “A call to action was issued to Rotarians, their families and friends for donations of new winter coats for students,” the organization said. “Many students at the school lack enough warm clothing to stay protected throughout winter, and their parents lack sufficient funds to buy one.”

The club collected 54 new coats and a bag of hand-knitted hats for students in grades K-3 at the school.

“Strengthening the community through service projects like this stays true to the ultimate mission of Rotary – ensuring the most vulnerable populations in our local elementary school, specifically our students, are supported,” the service club noted. “We were thrilled to partner with community members to meet the needs of our students.”