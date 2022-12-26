29.4 F
Monday, December 26, 2022
Revision to Democratic bylaws hits a snag

By Scott McCaffrey
Symbols of Democrat and Republican parties cut out of paper
Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

The committee tasked with updating the Arlington County Democratic Committee’s bylaws couldn’t come to a consensus on a critical issue: What changes, if any, should be made to the organization’s powerful steering committee?

As a result, a special committee to be appointed by party chair Steve Baker will be tasked with trying to find common ground between competing interests on the subject.

The matter is decidedly inside baseball, but with the Democratic Committee (ACDC) dominating local politics, has importance for the community, as well.

In proposing a package of changes both in the spring (which have been adopted) and at the Dec. 7 meeting (set for adoption in January) of the Democratic Committee, changing composition of the steering committee was an issue where “the committee did not reach agreement,” said Corey Barton, who headed the committee.

The steering committee currently is comprised of the party leadership plus some additional members, including representatives from Arlington Young Democrats. Some might say it is too large; others contend that it does not represent the full breadth of the Democratic Party in Arlington.

The group does much of the behind-the-scenes work on matters such as resolutions, which generally (but not always) are then rubber-stamped by monthly ACDC meetings.

Responding to questions, Baker said the work of the special committee to handle the matter would be transparent. Any final recommendations would need to be adopted by the rank-and-file by a two-thirds majority.

Baker praised the bylaws panel for the “enormous amount of work” that has been done.”

